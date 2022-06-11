TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €27.10 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €27.10 ($29.14) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TEG. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

TEG stock opened at €14.26 ($15.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.26. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €15.13 ($16.27) and a twelve month high of €29.37 ($31.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of €18.62 and a 200-day moving average of €21.62.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

