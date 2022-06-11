Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,572 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $438,835,000 after purchasing an additional 518,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $214,233,000 after purchasing an additional 329,395 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $180,210,000 after purchasing an additional 265,532 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,895,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $158,139,000 after purchasing an additional 388,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $127,117,000 after purchasing an additional 576,936 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

NYSE:TPR opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

