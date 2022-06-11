Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of Target worth $76,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,101,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,574,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $145.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

