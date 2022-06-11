Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.81.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.07 and its 200-day moving average is $215.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target has a 52 week low of $145.51 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.