Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target to $12.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

CURV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.19.

CURV stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $552.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. Torrid has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

