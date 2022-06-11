TerraCredit Market Cap Tops $360,577.46 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraCredit has a market cap of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TerraCredit

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

