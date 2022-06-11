The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,962 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.51 and its 200-day moving average is $183.47. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.37.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

