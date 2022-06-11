The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $131.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $142.54.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

