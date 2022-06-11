The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Sold by Kanen Wealth Management LLC

Kanen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 389,875 shares during the quarter. The Container Store Group comprises about 2.1% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TCS opened at $7.41 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $305.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

TCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

