The Force Protocol Price Hits $0.0238 on Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008099 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00133488 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

