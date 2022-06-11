The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $188.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $216.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average is $96.33. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

