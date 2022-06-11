The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Price Target to $36.00

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.95. Arconic has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after buying an additional 2,765,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $84,684,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $2,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after acquiring an additional 991,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,559,000 after acquiring an additional 791,501 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

