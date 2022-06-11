The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Down 89.0% in May

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the May 15th total of 1,079,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,184.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNWWF remained flat at $$28.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. North West has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

NNWWF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

