TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered TherapeuticsMD from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

TXMD opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.10. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($5.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($2.19). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

