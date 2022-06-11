TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered TherapeuticsMD from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
TXMD opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.10. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.
About TherapeuticsMD (Get Rating)
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.