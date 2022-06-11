Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. State Street Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,505,340,000 after acquiring an additional 114,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,097,000 after acquiring an additional 208,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,261,136,000 after acquiring an additional 214,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.71.

NYSE TMO opened at $526.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $461.15 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

