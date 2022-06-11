Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TITN. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

TITN opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

