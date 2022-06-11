TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.05.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.97. 4,862,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,272,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

