Toncoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.47 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00004133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $1.47 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00349675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.86 or 0.00455556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

