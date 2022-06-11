Tornado Cash (TORN) Hits Market Cap of $23.59 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.45 or 0.00075544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $23.59 million and $6.02 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

