Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $266.00 at Truist Financial

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $266.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $195.30 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.38.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,089,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

