Treasure Coast Financial Planning Buys Shares of 218,905 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 218,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,989,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 7.7% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned 0.10% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,002,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 1,557,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,465,000 after buying an additional 2,020,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.

