Treasure Coast Financial Planning Invests $3.84 Million in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned approximately 1.81% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 166,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 108,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLEE opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

