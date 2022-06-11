Treasure Coast Financial Planning Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.9% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $144,864,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $195.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.66 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

