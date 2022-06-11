TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Stake Lifted by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the period. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC makes up approximately 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 55,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $14.57 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $452.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 75.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

TPVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

