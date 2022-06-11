TrueFlip (TFL) Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges

TrueFlip (TFL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001839 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.