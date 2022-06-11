Truist Financial Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $150.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TGT. Cowen reduced their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a hold rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.81.

Shares of Target stock opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Target has a 52-week low of $145.51 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

