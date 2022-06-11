Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TYL stock opened at $337.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $376.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.33. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.97 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 94.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 28.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,151,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $658,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $516.92.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

