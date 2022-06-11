UBS Group Cuts Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from GBX 3,450 ($43.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.59) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS GGGSF opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. Greggs has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90.
