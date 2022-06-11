UBS Group Cuts Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from GBX 3,450 ($43.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.59) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGGSF opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. Greggs has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

