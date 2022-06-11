UBS Group Reiterates “€31.00” Price Target for Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)

UBS Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($27.42) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of GLE stock opened at €23.35 ($25.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.38. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of €41.88 ($45.03) and a fifty-two week high of €52.26 ($56.19).

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.