Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.20-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $457.90.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $407.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.84.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

