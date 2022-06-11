UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 191,375 shares.The stock last traded at $91.23 and had previously closed at $91.40.

UMBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.93.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $340.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

