UNICORN Token Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $15,212.42 and $61.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00015456 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000215 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.