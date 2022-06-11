Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

UNCY opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

