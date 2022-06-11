Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,738 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.29% of Union Pacific worth $458,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Shares of UNP opened at $211.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.54 and its 200-day moving average is $243.78. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

