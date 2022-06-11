Unistake Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Unistake coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $3,839.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00344842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029785 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00440331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.