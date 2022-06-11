UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Boosted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,061,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,549 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.9% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,049,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 45,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $484.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.82.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.81.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

