UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,672 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,114 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.4% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $65,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.81.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $484.63 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $507.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

