Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Director Sells C$27,945.00 in Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) Director Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 6,900 shares of Urbana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$27,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,500 shares in the company, valued at C$969,975.

Thomas Scott Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Urbana alerts:

On Wednesday, June 1st, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 5,000 shares of Urbana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00.

On Monday, May 30th, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 4,300 shares of Urbana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$17,630.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 13,800 shares of Urbana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total transaction of C$56,040.42.

On Thursday, May 19th, Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 9,100 shares of Urbana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$37,310.00.

Shares of Urbana stock opened at C$4.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.77. Urbana Co. has a 52 week low of C$3.30 and a 52 week high of C$4.21. The stock has a market cap of C$169.83 million and a PE ratio of 2.46.

Urbana ( TSE:URB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.85 million during the quarter.

About Urbana (Get Rating)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.