UREEQA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,410.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $642,386.10 and $2,410.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00348303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00029722 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00447360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

