USDK (USDK) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.33 Million

USDK (USDK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.33 million and $12.50 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00344842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029785 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00440331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

