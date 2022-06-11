Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Increased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

VUG opened at $228.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.14 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

