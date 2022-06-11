Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.0% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $206.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.98 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

