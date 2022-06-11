Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,426,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $165,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $92.62. 7,259,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,254,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.66. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

