Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $390,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $358.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.