Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Director Sells $117,782.34 in Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,207 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $117,782.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VREX opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.41. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $866.05 million, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

