Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 606.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average is $89.15. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

