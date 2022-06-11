Vectors Research Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.76.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

