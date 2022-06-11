Vectors Research Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX stock opened at $249.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

