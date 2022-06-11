Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 307.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,611 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU opened at $291.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.71 and a 200 day moving average of $344.90. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.42.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

