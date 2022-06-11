Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Trading Down 1.9%

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $27.73. 23,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 77,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($41.94) to €36.50 ($39.25) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

